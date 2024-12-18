Bridging Wireless and 5G

Wireless connectivity and 5G are transforming the way we live and work, but what does it take to integrate these technologies? I spoke to Bruno Tomas, CTO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), to get his insights on convergence, collaboration, and the road ahead.

Q: Bruno, could you start by sharing a bit about your background and your role at the WBA?

Bruno: Absolutely. I’m an engineer by training, with degrees in electrical and computer engineering, as well as a master’s in telecom systems. I started my career with Portugal Telecom and later worked in Brazil, focusing on network standards. About 12 years ago, I joined the WBA, and my role has been centered on building the standards for seamless interoperability and convergence between Wi-Fi, 3G, LTE, and now 5G. At the WBA, we bring together vendors, operators, and integrators to create technical specifications and guidelines that drive innovation and usability in wireless networks.

Q: What are the key challenges in achieving seamless integration between wireless technologies and 5G?

Bruno: One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that our work translates into real-world use cases—particularly in enterprise and public environments. For example, in manufacturing or warehousing, where metal structures and interference can disrupt connectivity, we need robust solutions for starters. At the WBA, we’ve worked with partners from the vendor, chipset and device communities, as well as integrators, to address these challenges by building field-tested guidelines. On top of that comes innovation. For instance, our OpenRoaming concepts help enable seamless transitions between networks, including IoT, reducing the complexity for IT managers and CIOs.

Q: Could you explain how WBA’s “Tiger Teams” contribute to these solutions?

Bruno: Tiger Teams are specialized working groups within our alliance. They bring together technical experts from companies such as AT&T, Intel, Broadcom, and AirTies to solve specific challenges collaboratively. For instance, in our 5G & Wi-Fi convergence group, members define requirements and scenarios for industries like aerospace or healthcare. By doing this, we ensure that our recommendations are practical and field-ready. This collaborative approach helps drive innovation while addressing real-world challenges.

Q: You mentioned OpenRoaming earlier. How does that help businesses and consumers?

Bruno: OpenRoaming simplifies connectivity by allowing users to seamlessly move between Wi-Fi and cellular networks without needing manual logins or configurations. Imagine a hospital where doctors move between different buildings while using tablets for patient care, supported by an enhanced security layer. With OpenRoaming, they can stay connected without interruptions. Similarly, for enterprises, it minimizes the need for extensive IT support and reduces costs while ensuring high-quality service.

Q: What’s the current state of adoption for technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6?

Bruno: Adoption is growing rapidly, but it’s uneven across regions. Wi-Fi 6 has been a game-changer, offering better modulation and spectrum management, which makes it ideal for high-density environments like factories or stadiums. On the 5G side, private networks have been announced, especially in industries like manufacturing, but the integration with existing systems remains a hurdle. In Europe, regulatory and infrastructural challenges slow things down, while the U.S. and APAC regions are moving faster.

Q: What role do you see AI playing in wireless and 5G convergence?

Bruno: AI is critical for optimizing network performance and making real-time decisions. At the WBA, we’ve launched initiatives to incorporate AI into wireless networking, helping systems predict and adapt to user needs. For instance, AI can guide network steering—deciding whether a device should stay on Wi-Fi or switch to 5G based on signal quality and usage patterns. This kind of automation will be essential as networks become more complex.

Q: Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future of wireless and 5G?

Bruno: The potential for convergence to enable new use cases is incredibly exciting. Whether it’s smart cities, advanced manufacturing, or immersive experiences with AR and VR, the opportunities are limitless. Wi-Fi 7, will bring even greater capacity and coverage, making it possible to deliver gigabit speeds in dense environments like stadiums or urban centers. Conversely, we are starting to look into 6G. One trend is clear: Wi-Fi should be integrated within a 6G framework, enabling densification. At the WBA, we’re committed to ensuring these advancements are accessible, interoperable, and sustainable.

Thank you, Bruno!

N.B. The WBA Industry Report 2025 has now been released and is available for download. Please click here for further information.