GigaOm Research Bulletin #010

This bulletin is aimed at our analyst relations connections and vendor subscribers, to update you on the research we are working on, reports we have published, and improvements we have been making. Please do reach out if you have any questions!
CEO Speaks podcast with Ben Book
In our CEO Speaks podcast, our CEO, Ben Book, discusses leadership challenges and the technology market landscape with vendor CEOs. In the latest edition, he speaks to James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. As always, please get in touch if you would like to propose your own CEO.
The Good, Bad, and The Techy podcast
In this, more engineering-focused podcast, Howard Holton and Jon Collins sit down with Tyler Reese, Director of Product Management at Netwrix, to discuss the challenges and best practices faced when deploying Identity Security. Do give it a listen, and again, we welcome any suggestions for guests.
|
Research Highlights
See below for our most recent reports, blogs and articles, and where to meet our analysts in the next few months.
|
Trending: Enterprise Object Storage is one of our top Radar reads right now. “Unlike traditional block-based storage systems, object storage is optimized for large-scale data repositories, making it ideal for big data, IoT, and cloud-native applications” says authors, Kirk Ryan and Whit Walters.
We are currently taking briefings on: Kubernetes for Edge Computing, Cloud FinOps, Kubernetes Resource Management, Unstructured Data Management, Cloud Networking, Identity & Access Management, Deception Technologies, Enterprise Firewall, Data Lake, and GitOps.
You can keep tabs on the GigaOm research calendar here.
|
Recent Reports
We’ve released 17 reports since the last bulletin.
In Analytics and AI, we have a report on Data Observability, Semantic Layers and Metric Stores and Data Catalogs.
For Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, we have Hybrid Cloud Data Protection and AIOps. In Storage, we have covered Cloud-Native Globally Distributed File Systems.
In the Security domain, we have released reports on SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Secure Enterprise Browsing, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Continuous Vulnerability Management (CVM), Insider Risk Management, Autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC) Solutions, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPS).
In Networking, we have covered DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM).
And in Software and Applications, we have a report on E-Discovery and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).
|
Quoted in the Press
GigaOm analysts are quoted in a variety of publications. Recently, we were name-checked in the following:
|
Where To Meet GigaOm Analysts
In the next few months you can expect to see our analysts at AWS re:Invent, Black Hat London and MWC Barcelona. Do let us know if you want to fix a meet!
To send us your news and updates, please add analystconnect@gigaom.com to your lists, and get in touch with any questions. Thanks!