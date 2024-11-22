GigaOm Research Bulletin #010

This bulletin is aimed at our analyst relations connections and vendor subscribers, to update you on the research we are working on, reports we have published, and improvements we have been making. Please do reach out if you have any questions!

CEO Speaks podcast with Ben Book

In our CEO Speaks podcast, our CEO, Ben Book, discusses leadership challenges and the technology market landscape with vendor CEOs. In the latest edition, he speaks to James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. As always, please get in touch if you would like to propose your own CEO.

The Good, Bad, and The Techy podcast

In this, more engineering-focused podcast, Howard Holton and Jon Collins sit down with Tyler Reese, Director of Product Management at Netwrix, to discuss the challenges and best practices faced when deploying Identity Security. Do give it a listen, and again, we welcome any suggestions for guests.