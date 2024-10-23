At the recent Gartner Symposium, there was no shortage of data and insights on the evolving role of the CIO. While the information presented was valuable, I couldn’t help but feel that something was missing—the real conversation about how CIOs can step into their role as true agents of transformation. We’ve moved beyond the days of simply managing technology; today, CIOs must be enablers of business growth and innovation.

Gartner touched on some of these points, but I believe they didn’t go far enough in addressing the critical questions CIOs should be asking themselves. The modern CIO is no longer just a technology steward—they are central to driving business strategy, enabling digital transformation, and embedding technology across the enterprise in meaningful ways.

Below is my actionable guide for CIOs—a blueprint for becoming the force for innovation your organization needs. If you’re ready to make bold moves, these are the steps you need to take.

1. Forge Strong, Tailored Relationships with Each CxO

Instead of approaching each CxO with the standard “tech equals efficiency” pitch, CIOs should actively engage with them to uncover deeper business drivers.

CFO : Go beyond cost management. Understand the financial risks the company faces, such as cash flow volatility or margin pressures, and find ways technology can mitigate these risks.

: Go beyond cost management. Understand the the company faces, such as cash flow volatility or margin pressures, and find ways technology can mitigate these risks. COO : Focus not just on operational efficiency but on process innovation —how can technology fundamentally change how work gets done, not just make it faster?

: Focus not just on operational efficiency but on —how can technology fundamentally change how work gets done, not just make it faster? CMO : Delve into the customer journey and experience. Understand how technology can be a key differentiator in enhancing customer intimacy or scaling personalization efforts.

: Delve into the and experience. Understand how technology can be a key differentiator in enhancing customer intimacy or scaling personalization efforts. CHRO : Understand their challenges in talent acquisition and employee engagement . How can technology make the workplace more attractive, productive, and aligned with HR strategies to develop talent?

: Understand their challenges in . How can technology make the workplace more attractive, productive, and aligned with HR strategies to develop talent? Product/BU Leaders: Work closely to drive product innovation, not just from a technical perspective but to discover how technology can create competitive advantages or new revenue streams.

Ask Yourself: Do I truly understand what drives each of my CxOs at a strategic level, or am I stuck thinking in tech terms? If I don’t have the insight I need, what steps can I take to get there—and am I leveraging external expertise where needed to fill the gaps?

2. Prioritize Based on Shared Commitment and Strategic Value

Not all CxOs will be equally engaged or ready to partner closely with the CIO, but this should influence prioritization. CIOs should assess:

CxO Commitment: Is the CxO fully bought into digital transformation and willing to invest time and resources? If they aren’t, start with those who are. Technology Team Enthusiasm: Does the ask from the CxO spark excitement within the technology team? If the IT team can see the challenge as an inspiring and innovative project, prioritize it. Potential for Broader Impact: Will this initiative create a success story that can inspire other parts of the business? Choose projects that not only solve immediate problems but also demonstrate value to other BUs. Business Impact: Does this move the needle enough? Focus on projects that are impactful enough to gain visibility and drive momentum across the organization.

Ask Yourself: Am I working with the most committed and strategic partners, or am I spreading myself thin trying to please everyone? How can I ensure my efforts focus on high-impact initiatives that inspire others? If I’m not sure which projects have this potential, who can I turn to for a fresh perspective?

3. Develop a Communication Strategy to Be the Executive Team’s Trusted Advisor

The CIO needs to craft a communication strategy to regularly update the C-suite on what’s happening in technology, why it matters, and—most importantly—how it applies to their specific business challenges. This is not about sending generic updates or forwarding research articles.

Provide insights on emerging trends like AI, automation, or cybersecurity, and explain how they can solve real problems or create real opportunities for their business.

like AI, automation, or cybersecurity, and explain how they can solve or create for their business. Create a visionary narrative that places your company at the forefront of industry evolution, emphasizing how specific technologies will help each CxO achieve their goals.

Ask Yourself: Do I have a proactive communication strategy that positions me as the go-to advisor for technology insights within the C-suite? Am I demonstrating how technology directly impacts their business outcomes? If I’m struggling to create this narrative, who can help me fine-tune it?

4. Champion Digital Experience (DX) and Build KPIs Around Adoption and Value

While the CIO doesn’t need to own the day-to-day design conversations, they must champion the importance of digital experience (DX) and ensure that it’s a KPI across the company. Build a culture where every digital initiative is measured not just by completion, but by how well it’s adopted and how it sustains value over time.

Ensure KPIs include sustained usage , not just launch metrics.

, not just launch metrics. Build Management by Objectives (MBOs) that tie DX and adoption rates into performance metrics for teams using the tools, ensuring continuous focus on the user experience.

Ask Yourself: Am I setting the right metrics to measure the long-term success of digital initiatives, or am I just tracking short-term implementation? How can I establish sustained adoption as a core business KPI? And if I don’t have a strong framework in place, who can help me build it?

5. Cultivate Multidisciplinary Fusion Teams with Curious, Collaborative Members

Create multidisciplinary fusion teams where business and IT collaborate on solving real business problems. Initially, look for those who are naturally curious and collaborative—people who are eager to break down silos and innovate. As you scale, formalize selection processes but ensure that it doesn’t become a bureaucratic process. Encourage progress-driven contributions, where results are measured and where teams feel empowered to iterate, rather than meet to discuss roadblocks endlessly.

Ask Yourself: Am I identifying the right people to drive multidisciplinary collaboration, or am I waiting for teams to form on their own? Are my teams making progress, or are they stuck in meetings that don’t lead to results? Who can I consult to get these teams moving in the right direction?

6. Be the Early Advocate for Emerging Technologies

Emerging technologies like AI, automation, and low-code/no-code platforms are already enterprise-ready but often fail due to a lack of understanding of how to drive real business value. CIOs must be early advocates for these technologies, preparing the organization to adopt them when they’re at the right point on the maturity curve. This prevents shadow IT from adopting technologies outside the CIO’s purview and ensures that IT is seen as an enabler, not an obstacle.

Ask Yourself: Am I advocating for emerging tech early enough, or am I waiting too long to act? How can I ensure the organization is ready when the technology hits the right maturity curve? If I’m unsure where to start, who can help me assess our readiness?

7. Foster a Culture of Cross-Functional Digital Leadership

Create an organic ecosystem where IT leaders move into business roles and business leaders spend time in IT. This exchange creates a more integrated understanding of how technology drives value across the business. Work with HR to launch a pilot exchange program with a willing BU, and ensure that this doesn’t become another bureaucratic initiative. Instead, keep it agile, fast, and focused on creating leaders who are equally strong in tech and business.

Ask Yourself: Am I fostering an agile and collaborative environment where digital leadership can flourish across functions? Or are we too siloed in our thinking? If I need guidance on how to get this started, who should I bring in to help make it happen?

8. Align Technology Outcomes with Clear Business Goals

Every tech project must have clear business goals and measurable metrics that matter to the business. Don’t aim for perfection—aim for progress. Track and report metrics regularly to keep the project’s business value visible to stakeholders.

Ask Yourself: Are all my technology projects aligned with clear business goals, and do I have the right metrics in place to measure their impact? If I don’t have a process for this, what support do I need to create one that works?

9. Track Adoption and Engagement Metrics Beyond the Initial Rollout

Adoption isn’t just about getting users on board for launch—it’s about measuring ongoing engagement. CIOs should track:

Satisfaction rates : How do users feel about the tool or platform over time?

: How do users feel about the tool or platform over time? Improvement metrics : Are there measurable improvements in efficiency, productivity, or revenue tied to the tech?

Feature requests : How often do users ask for new features or enhancements?

Number of users/BU’s using the platform : Track growth or stagnation in usage across teams.

New projects spawned from existing tech : What new initiatives are being created because of successful platform use?

Ask Yourself: Am I tracking the right metrics to measure long-term success and adoption, or am I too focused on the initial rollout? If I’m unsure of how to keep engagement high, who can I turn to for expert advice on optimizing these KPIs?

Transformation doesn’t happen by chance, and it won’t happen if CIOs stay in the background, waiting for others to drive change. It requires intentional, strategic action, a commitment to aligning technology with business outcomes, and a willingness to ask the tough questions. The steps I’ve outlined are designed to challenge your thinking, help you prioritize where to focus your efforts, and ensure you’re seen as a leader, not just a technologist.

If you’re unsure how to move forward or need guidance in turning these insights into action, remember that you don’t have to go it alone. My team and I have worked with CIOs across industries to turn complex challenges into strategic advantages, and we’re here to help. Becoming an agent of transformation starts with taking that first step—and we’re ready to walk with you through the journey.