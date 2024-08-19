SaaS Security Posture—It’s not you, it’s me!

In business, it’s not uncommon to take a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-first approach. It makes sense—there’s no need to deal with the infrastructure, management, patching, and hardening. You just turn on the SaaS app and let it do its thing.

But there are some downsides to that approach.

The Problem with SaaS

While SaaS has many benefits, it also introduces a host of new challenges, many of which don’t get the coverage they warrant. At the top of the list of challenges is security. So, while there are some very real benefits of SaaS, it’s also important to recognize the security risk that comes with it. When we talk about SaaS security, we’re not usually talking about the security of the underlying platform, but rather how we use it.

Remember, it’s not you, it’s me!

The Shared Responsibility Model

In the terms and conditions of most SaaS platforms is the “shared responsibility model.” What it usually says is that the SaaS vendor is responsible for providing a platform that is robust, resilient, and reliable—but they don’t take responsibility for how you use and configure it. And it is in these configuration changes that the security challenge lives.

SaaS platforms often come with multiple configuration options, such as ways to share data, ways to invite external users, how users can access the platform, what parts of the platform they can use, and so on. And every configuration change, every nerd knob turned, is the potential to take the platform away from its optimum security configuration or introduce an unexpected capability. While some applications, like Microsoft 365, offer guidance on security settings, this is not true for all of them. Even if they do, how easy is that to manage when you get to 10, 20, or even 100 SaaS apps?

Too Many Apps

Do you know how many SaaS apps you have? It’s not the SaaS apps you know about that are the issue, it’s the ones you don’t. Because SaaS is so accessible, it can easily evade management. There are apps that people use but an organization may not be aware of—like the app the sales team signed up for, that thing that marketing uses, and of course, everyone wants a GenAI app to play with. But these aren’t the only ones; there are also the apps that are part of the SaaS platforms you sign up for. Yes, even the ones you know about can contain additional apps you don’t know about. This is how an average enterprise gets to more than 100 SaaS applications. How do you manage each of those? How do you ensure you know they exist and they are configured in a way that meets good security practices and protects your information? Therein lies the challenge.

Introducing SSPM

SSPM can be the answer. It is designed to initially integrate with your managed SaaS applications to provide visibility into how they are configured, where configurations present risks, and how to address them. It will continually monitor them for new threats and configuration changes that introduce risk. It will also discover unmanaged SaaS applications that are in use, evaluate their posture and present risk profiles of both the application and the SaaS vendor itself. It centralizes the management and security of a SaaS infrastructure and where its management and configuration present risk.

Overlap with CASB and DLP

There is some overlap in the market, particularly with cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention (DLP) tools. But these tools are a bit like capturing the thief as he runs down the driveway, rather than making sure the doors and windows were secured in the first place.

SSPM is yet another security tool to manage and pay for. But is it a tool we need? Well, that is up to you; however, our use of SaaS, for all the benefits it brings, has brought a new complexity and a new set of risks. We have so many more apps than we have ever had, many of them we don’t manage centrally, and they have many configuration knobs to turn. Without oversight of them all, we do run security risks.

Next Steps

SaaS security posture management (SSPM) is another entry into the growing catalog of security posture management tools. They are often easy to try out, and many offer free assessments that can give you an idea of the scale of the challenge you face. SaaS security is tricky and often does not get the coverage it deserves, so getting an idea of where you stand could be helpful.

Before you find yourself on the wrong end of a security incident and your SaaS vendor tells you it’s you, not me, it may be worth seeing what an SSPM tool can do for you. To learn more, take a look at GigaOm’s SSPM Key Criteria and Radar reports. These reports provide a comprehensive overview of the market, outline the criteria you’ll want to consider in a purchase decision, and evaluate how a number of vendors perform against those decision criteria.

