From Resistance to Resilience: A Strategic Approach to NetDevOps Integration

NetDevOps is revolutionizing the way networking teams operate by integrating DevOps principles into network management. It contributes to network resilience by embedding automation, rigorous testing, proactive monitoring, and collaborative practices into the fabric of network operations. These elements work together to create a network that is not only efficient and agile but also robust and capable of withstanding and recovering from unexpected events.

However, it’s not without its challenges.

NetDevOps, Automation, and Orchestration—What’s What?

NetDevOps, network automation, and network orchestration are interconnected concepts within the realm of modern network management, each playing a distinct role in how networks are designed, operated, and maintained. While network automation deals with automating individual network tasks, network orchestration coordinates these automated tasks across the entire network for more efficient management. NetDevOps, on the other hand, is a broader approach that incorporates both automation and orchestration principles, along with DevOps practices, to enhance network agility, efficiency, and collaboration between network and development teams.

Challenges to NetDevOps Success

Networking teams face several challenges when implementing NetDevOps, which can hinder the transition from traditional network management practices to more agile and automated operations. These challenges include:

Automation and tool integration: Automating network operations and integrating various tools into a cohesive NetDevOps pipeline can be complex. Teams often struggle with selecting the right tools, standardizing data formats, and creating seamless workflows that span across different network domains and technologies. Tool limitations and scalability: Relying on a limited set of tools or niche solutions can restrict the growth and scalability of NetDevOps initiatives. Scaling network infrastructure with paid models can also become prohibitively expensive. Unstandardized data: Without standardized data, creating effective automation and NetDevOps processes is challenging. Teams may face issues with redundant data sets, lack of trust in network data, and difficulties in managing the complexities of a network with multiple moving parts. Integration with existing processes: Integrating NetDevOps practices with existing network management and IT processes can be challenging. Organizations must ensure that new workflows and automation strategies align with their current operational models and business objectives. Lack of expertise: Implementing a NetDevOps approach requires expertise in both networking and software development. Network engineers who traditionally focused on hardware and CLI-based configurations must now acquire new skills in software development, automation tools, and APIs. This transition can be challenging due to the steep learning curve and the need to balance ongoing network operations with professional development. Cultural and organizational changes: The shift to NetDevOps requires significant cultural changes within organizations. Teams must move away from siloed operations to a more collaborative approach that integrates network operations with software development practices. This cultural shift can be difficult to achieve and requires buy-in from all levels of the organization. Resistance to change: Network operations personnel may resist the shift to NetDevOps due to fear of the unknown, potential job displacement, or concerns about the reliability of automated processes. Overcoming this resistance is crucial for successful implementation.

Out of all of these challenges, the last one, resistance to change, is the most critical because the success of NetDevOps hinges not just on the adoption of new technologies and processes but, more importantly, on the willingness of individuals and teams to embrace these changes.

10 Steps for Overcoming Resistance and Creating Resilience

Overcoming cultural resistance to NetDevOps involves a multifaceted approach that addresses the concerns and habits of teams accustomed to traditional network management practices. Here are some strategies to facilitate this transition:

Management buy-in and leadership support: Secure support from top leadership to drive the cultural shift. Leaders should actively promote the adoption of NetDevOps practices and allocate resources for training and implementation. Clear and consistent communication: Explain the benefits of NetDevOps, including how it can improve network reliability, security, and efficiency. Highlight success stories and case studies to illustrate its positive impact. Highlight the role of network engineers in NetDevOps: Emphasize the crucial role that network engineers play in the NetDevOps ecosystem, transitioning from manual configurations to coding and automation, thereby elevating their strategic importance. Training and professional development: Invest in training programs to upskill network engineers, software developers, and operations teams in DevOps principles, tools, and processes. Encourage certifications and continuous learning to build confidence in the new approach. Promote collaboration across teams: Foster a culture of collaboration by organizing cross-functional teams and encouraging open communication. Use tools and platforms that facilitate collaboration and visibility across network and development teams. Embrace automation gradually: Introduce automation in stages, beginning with repetitive and low-risk tasks. As teams become more comfortable with automation, expand its use to more complex network operations. Pilot projects and phased implementation: Start with small, manageable pilot projects that allow teams to experience the NetDevOps process and see tangible benefits. Gradually expand the scope as confidence and competence grow. Create a feedback loop: Implement a feedback mechanism where team members can share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions regarding the NetDevOps transition. Use this feedback to adjust strategies and address specific challenges. Celebrate successes and recognize contributions: Acknowledge and reward teams and individuals who successfully adopt NetDevOps practices. Celebrating small wins can motivate others and reinforce the value of the new approach. Foster a culture of continuous improvement: Encourage experimentation, learn from failures, and continuously seek ways to improve network operations and collaboration. This cultural shift is essential for the sustained success of NetDevOps.

By addressing cultural resistance through these 10 steps, organizations can successfully transition to a NetDevOps model, creating a more agile, efficient, and resilient network aligned with business goals.

The Bottom Line

NetDevOps is an essential approach for organizations seeking to manage network infrastructure and configurations more efficiently and effectively. By adopting NetDevOps principles and best practices, you can automate and scale network operations, improve collaboration between network and development teams, and ensure network changes are aligned with application requirements and business goals.

Take the first step toward planning your NetDevOps project today! Assess your current state, set clear goals, and develop a roadmap for implementation. Evaluate tools that align with your objectives and integrate well with your existing environment, including open-source options to avoid vendor lock-in. With the right preparation, collaboration, and tools, your organization can successfully adopt NetDevOps and reap the benefits of a more agile and resilient network infrastructure.

Next Steps

To learn more, take a look at GigaOm’s NetDevOps Key Criteria and Radar reports. These reports provide a comprehensive overview of the market, outline the criteria you’ll want to consider in a purchase decision, and evaluate how a number of vendors perform against those decision criteria.

If you’re not yet a GigaOm subscriber, you can access the research using a free trial.