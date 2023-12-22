GigaOm Research Bulletin #006

Welcome to GigaOm’s research bulletin for December 2023

Hi, and welcome to the last bulletin of 2023! As we near the end of the year, we would like to express our huge gratitude to all who have engaged with us in our research processes, given us feedback, welcomed us at events, and otherwise worked with us proactively this year.

As part of our ongoing process of improvement, we are excited to announce the release of our Online Research Calendar, covering the scheduling of GigaOm Radar reports over the next two quarters. This is being updated regularly as part of our PMO process, so the information is coming straight from the source. We are juggling 120 topics across (many) hundreds of vendors, legions of analysts, and numerous external events – so bear with us if schedule conflicts arise, we will endeavour to accommodate! Please do let us know any feedback you may have.

And what about GigaOm in 2024? For us, this year was a time of change, of creating a sustainable and efficient research platform that we can build upon. This work is never done of course, but increasingly we are turning our attention to services across end-user businesses, vendors, and channel organizations. Engage, enable, and empower with research; that’s the name of our game!

On which note, in one of the latest instalments of our podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Techy, some of our analysts and leadership team got together to discuss the realities of finance and technology investment in today’s market – Do give it a listen.

Research Highlights

See below for our most recent reports, blogs and articles, and where to meet our analysts in the next few months. Any questions? Let us know.

Trending: Autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC) released in November is one of our top Radar reads right now. “There’s no way around automation to cope with today’s demands, and most security providers share a vision for how a security operations center will work in the future,” says author Andrew Green.

We are currently taking briefings on:Enterprise Firewalls, Kubernetes for Edge, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Alternatives to Amazon S3, Cloud Observability, GitOps, Deception Technologies, Unstructured Data Management (Business and Infrastructure focused), Time/Series Database, Cloud Performance and Cloud Networking.

Warming up are: SaaS Security Posture Management, Network Operating Systems for Cloud, MSP/NSP, Enterprise, and SMB, Cloud FinOps, Streaming Data Platforms, Data Pipeline, Microsegmentation, XDR, DSPM, Object Storage for Enterprise and High Performance Workloads.

Recent Reports

We’ve released 18 reports in the period since the last bulletin.

In Analytics and AI, we have released a report on Data Warehouses.

For Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, we have Data Processing Units (DPUs), Incident Response Platforms and API Functional Automated Testing and in Storage, we have covered Distributed Cloud File Storage, High Performance Cloud File Storage and Scale-Out File Storage.

In the Security domain, we have released reports on Ransomware Prevention, Autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC), Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Cloud Network Security, Container Security, Threat Intelligent Platforms (TIPs), Data Security Platforms (DSP), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).

In Networking (or is that security as well), we have covered Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN).

And in Software and Applications, we have a report on Regulated Software Lifecycle Management (RSLM) and Digital Asset Management.

Blogs and Articles

Predictions for 2024! – Our analysts give their predictions in Tech for 2024 in our series of blogs, Seven reasons why generative AI will fall short in 2024, Five Security, Networking and Management Predictions for 2024 and 2024 Predictions Redux: Data, Storage, Infrastructure, and Services Platforms revisited.

Other blogs include:

Quoted in the Press

GigaOm analysts are quoted in a variety of publications. Recently,

Where To Meet GigaOm Analysts

In the next few months you can expect to see our analysts at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Tech Show London, and KubeCon & CloudNativeCon Paris . Do let us know if you want to fix a meet.

