GigaOm Research Bulletin #005

GigaOm’s partnership with Ingram Micro clearly shows how we bring something new and unique to the industry. Read more here from Karl Connolly, Field CTO at Ingram Micro, about how our practitioner-led research and advisory approach enables partner, product and sales teams at Ingram and beyond.

Plus, we’ve listened to your feedback on our research process, report formats and radar scoring and have implemented a raft of changes as a result. You can find specifics of scoring changes here, and you will already start to see differences in research and briefing requests. As always, we welcome any comments you may have!

Finally, our latest podcast discusses the importance and role of observability in today’s market landscape from both an enterprise and an end-user standpoint. Give it a listen!

Research Highlights

Trending: Patch Management, released in September, is one of our top Radar reads right now. “Monitoring and observability are crucial IT functions that help organizations keep systems up and running and performance levels high. Knowing that a problem is likely to occur means that it can be rectified before it impacts systems.”, says author Ron Williams.

We are currently taking briefings on: Primary Storage, K8 Data Protection and SOAP.

Warming up are: Vector Database, CCaaS, DNS Security, App & API Security, K8 Resource Management, Data Governance, Data Lake, Data Center Switching, eSignature, Threat Hunting Solutions, SASE, ASM, ITAM and CIEM.

Recent Reports

We’ve released 24 reports in the period since the last bulletin.

In Analytics and AI, we have released a report on Data Observability and Data Catalogs.

For Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, we have Application Performance Management (APM), Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs) and Patch Management, and in Storage, we have covered Cloud Based Data Protection.

In the Security domain, we have released reports on Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Continuous Vulnerability Management, API Security, Data Loss Prevention, Application Security Testing, Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Multifactor Authentication (MFA) and Ransomware Detection.

And in Networking, we have covered Network Detection & Response (NDR), DDI, Service Mesh, Network Validation and Network as a Service (NaaS).

And in Software and Applications, we have a report on Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), E-Discovery and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).

Where To Meet GigaOm Analysts

In the next few months you can expect to see our analysts at VMWare Explore Europe, Black Hat Europe and Mobile World Congress Barcelona. Do let us know if you want to fix a meet.

