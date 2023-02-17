GigaOm Research Bulletin #001

Hello!

To kick things off, please let us express our gratitude for vendor participation in our research last year. We are now researching 1,700 vendors across 120 solution categories. Last year we were briefed by a total of 836 vendors, which is staggering. Whether responding to questionnaire requests or fact checks, or just including us on general briefing schedules, we couldn’t do our work without input and support from analyst relations, product leaders and other folks. So, thank you for that!

Where To Meet GigaOm Analysts

The events calendar is just starting to fill, but you can expect to see our analysts at MWC in Barcelona, Kubecon in Amsterdam, RSA in San Francisco, and Tech Show London. Do let us know if you want to fix a meet.

Recent Reports

We have published the following reports in the past month or so:

In Analytics and AI, we have Radar reports for Machine Learning Operations(MLOps), Data Catalogs, and Data Warehouses, and Cloud/Operational Databases according to whether they are Relational or NoSQL-based.

In Storage, we have covered Scale-Out File Systems for both High-Performanceand Enterprise environments, plus Primary Storage for Large, Midsize and SmallEnterprises, alongside Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity as a Service

In Cloud Infrastructure and Networking, we have separate Radars for Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Enterprise and Edge deployments, and a research report on Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN).

In the Security domain, we have reports on User and Entity Behavior Analysis(UEBA), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Unified Endpoint Management, Development Security, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance.

And in Software and Applications, we’ve released reports on Regulated Software Lifecycle Management and API Functional Automated Testing, plus Human Resource Information Systems for Small-to-Medium Businesses.

Blogs and Articles

will.i.am: ideas people drive tech-first innovation. Jon here – I was particularly taken by will.i.am’s passion and indeed, technical chops. Here he talks about how to hire and manage the right people.

What do GigaOm analysts see as the big trends in 2023? We cover cloud cost management, security convergence, maturing data architectures and AI as a business enabler.

A Three-Point Plan For Mid-Market Technology Cost Saving. Our CTO and lead analyst Howard Holton goes into detail on how mid-sized organizations can get better bang per buck.

How APM, Observability And AIOps Drive Operational Awareness. Ron Williams, our IT Ops lead analyst, presents the bigger picture on top of multiple operations technology categories.

CXO Insight: Cloud Cost Optimization. Enrico Signoretti, practice lead for Storage and Cloud infrastructure shares findings post-AWS Re:Invent.

Let’s Kill Email! Cybersecurity As A Driver To Better Communication Strategy. Ben Stanford, practice lead for Applications and Infrastructure offers sage advice about how to put security first to deal with collaboration woes.

Connecting with the Analyst Team

We’d like to ensure you’re connected with analysts covering your areas of interest, whilst keeping things efficient. For news and updates, do add [email protected] to your lists — this is managed by Claire (below), who curates a weekly internal email for GigaOm analysts. Feel free to communicate with analysts directly, but perhaps copy us so nothing gets lost.

Let us know if you have any questions or feedback, want to go through our research schedule, or just understand our modus operandi better. Please do forward this to anyone you think might find it useful, and watch this space!

Jon Collins, VP of Research

Claire Hale, Engagement Manager