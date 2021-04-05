Unstructured Data and the Challenge of Modern Data Management

Data volumes continue to skyrocket and businesses keep working to harness that data for analytics and intelligence, driving innovation and improving business outcomes. Now, GigaOm analyst Enrico Signoretti says businesses are finally getting a handle on the unique challenge of operationalizing unstructured data.

“Enterprises are finally recognizing the need for better data management around unstructured data,” Signoretti says. “The ongoing data growth requires a new approach to understand and classify data, especially now with multi-cloud and data dispersed in several repositories.”

In his report Building a Modern Data Management Strategy, Signoretti details a simple and effective approach to data management, focusing on how data management software firm Datadobi is building on a vision for modern data management.

In order to truly take full advantage of data today, Signoretti says IT leaders must find ways to make the information easily accessible to business owners, and their next-generation infrastructures must be both efficient and flexible—at a fraction of the cost of a public cloud. That’s because while the public cloud offers the most flexibility at this time, its associated costs can be high and unpredictable, he notes in the report.

At the same time, data is widely dispersed, posing a sharp challenge to users who want to control it through a single interface, optimize resources, and where possible avoid the creation of silos.

“Even though data consolidation is the best approach in theory, in practice we will remain with multiple physical silos,” Signoretti says. “In this regard, having a single domain view of data will certainly simplify the life of a system administrator and will give other people in the organization the right tools to face demanding and growing business challenges around security, privacy, and regulation compliance.”

Signoretti writes in the report that Datadobi possesses a strong understanding of large enterprise storage infrastructures and their unstructured data needs. After years of successful data migrations, the company is expanding its product portfolio to address the demands of unstructured data management. He says the goal is simple yet compelling: provide a complete set of tools that will help users address today’s and tomorrow’s infrastructure-driven, data management challenges.

Read the custom report Building a Modern Data Management Strategy.