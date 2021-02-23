Gigaom Delivers 70% Record Annual Revenue Growth, Launches New Channel Program to Digital Enterprise and Business Markets

Stay on Top of Enterprise Technology Trends Get updates impacting your industry from our GigaOm Research Community

Santa Barbara, CA – February 23, 2021 – GigaOm, the analyst firm enabling smart businesses to future-proof their decisions, today announces record revenue – growing 70 percent year-on-year – and launching its first Channel Program to drive innovative research solutions via a subscription model to partner organizations.

Despite the challenging environment of COVID-19, GigaOm has added 25 industry analysts across core research categories, such as cloud, infrastructure, DevOps, data infrastructure, analytics, AI, security, networking, applications, and more. Analyst output also grew, with 50 percent more reports issued on an annual basis within its industry-leading Key Criteria and Market Radar report segments, also increasing its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of Business Modernization business by 150 percent.

The newly launched GigaOm Channel Program, with IT media firm The Register joining as one of the first partners, unlocks the opportunity to drive revenue with research. Up until now, traditional research firms’ business models didn’t support the channel. The industry couldn’t partner with traditional research firms to support their customers or their business. 60% of technology spend (which annually is $2T), is bought through the channel, a large underserved market that needs access to research and decision-making support.

“With the pace of investment and acceleration of new technologies, traditional research firms are still not focused on how to implement innovation and upskill employees,” said Ben Book, CEO, GigaOm. “With our new GigaOm Channel Program, we’re proud to arm partners with practical and future-focused research at a price that everyone can afford, which is a first-of-its-kind business model in the marketplace. Because of Covid, organizations are under tremendous pressure to drive digital revenue and innovate, and Digital Transformation is no longer a nice ‘to have’ – it’s critical for survival.

“We believe every business can innovate and move at the speed of the market. Situation Publishing shares our passion for providing practical, no-nonsense insights for technical teams. We are pleased to be working with them to deliver research enterprises can use to make the right investments for their business.”

Phillip Mitchell, CEO at Situation Publishing, which published The Register, said, “The combined force of Situation Publishing and GigaOm builds on our joint commitment to technical teams the world over and furthers our aim to help organizations make smarter decisions about their technology investments.”

