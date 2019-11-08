Introducing “Deep Dive Into AI” In-depth Monthly Reports by Byron Reese

Most publications about artificial intelligence are “a mile wide and an inch deep, that’s why we are excited to launch something truly different, in-depth analysis of AI for CXOs, venture capitalists and data scientists alike,” says GigaOm CEO and publisher, Byron Reese.

Written monthly by GigaOm publisher and bestselling AI author Byron Reese, each report examines a current AI technology, describes real-world business applications, provides extensive notes about the product ecosystem, and highlights what’s possible with AI today. Subscribers receive exhaustive analysis of a key issue in AI, designed to guide and inform enterprise decision makers interested in, planning for, or already investing in AI. All reports are driven by GigaOm’s extensive AI research and incorporate survey results from thousands of AI practitioners, all reporting on their current applications of, or plans for, AI in their organizations.

“Artificial intelligence is a rapidly maturing science,” says Reese, “but the publications covering it just haven’t advanced as rapidly. With Deep Dive into AI, we are raising the bar, providing the kind of analysis that we feel the industry needs at this time.”

Subscription Features Include:

Monthly In-depth AI reports covering pivotal AI topics most important to today’s enterprise leaders.

covering pivotal AI topics most important to today’s enterprise leaders. Direct access to the Deep Dive Into AI Team , ready to answer questions and inform ongoing or future-focused AI initiatives.

, ready to answer questions and inform ongoing or future-focused AI initiatives. Invites to Quarterly Deep Dive Into AI webinars featuring briefings by AI thought leaders and analysts.

featuring briefings by AI thought leaders and analysts. Individual access to GigaOm’s full library of industry reports delivering technical, operational, and business advice around Cloud, Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Security and Risk and more.

2019/2020 Calendar Topics Include:

Explainability in AI: Can AI Answer The Why?

Controlling Bias in AI

Legal Liability in AI, Protecting Your Organization

Where AI Succeeds and Fails

AI and IOT: The Perfect Pair

AI and Fraud Detection: Protecting the Enterprise with AI

AI Frameworks

AI and Network Security

AI and Privacy: Gaining Consumer Trust

AI on a Chip

AI Unicorns to Watch

AI and Self-Driving Cars: 2020 and Beyond

AI and Facial Recognition: Practical Applications for the Future

AI – US vs China vs ROW

AI and Content Curation



“If you’re following AI,” says Reese, “This is the deepest, most unbiased and comprehensive analysis of AI on the market today.

For a limited time GigaOm is offering a free 60-day trial of the Deep Dive Into AI Monthly Report subscription. Just sign up and begin receiving monthly reports immediately. Keep the subscription and pay $95 a month or $995 a year. Your card won’t be charged for 60 days. If you cancel before that time, you owe nothing.

Authored by GigaOm CEO and host of Voices in AI Podcast Byron Reese

As the CEO and Publisher of GigaOm, Byron leads the company in their mission to help business leaders understand the implications of emerging technologies and their impacts on business, media, and society. Byron produces and hosts GigaOm’s podcasts Voices in AI and The AI Minute and has published two books: “Infinite Progress: How Technology and the Internet Will End Ignorance, Disease, Hunger, Poverty, and War” and “The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers, and the Future of Humanity.” Byron possesses a diverse body of patented work, and enjoys exploring the intersection of technology, history and the future with both technical and non-technical audiences around the world.

