Gary’s Book Club Features 2018’s Best Tech Books on CTA Stage at CES 2019

Welcome to the New Year. 2018 was a pivotal year for GigaOm with significant growth in both our research and new media initiatives, and as we kick-start 2019 I’m excited to attend CES. There I will join nine notable authors who are invited to share their books as part of Gary’s Book Club at the CES event. Each year CTA president/CEO Gary Shapiro promotes what he considers the best technology-related books published in the previous year.

This year’s authors include Mark Mueller-Eberstein and Phil Klein, Heidi Forbes Öste, Ph.D., Frances West, Gary Shapiro, Charlie Fink, Kristen Gallerneaux, Kate O’Neill, John Chambers and Diane Brady, Scott Brown and myself. Our collective works explore everything from blockchain, to digital mastery, to disruptive innovation, to AR and VR, to the future of technology and humanity, and much more.

I am excited and honored that my latest work “The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers and the Future of Humanity” is also among the titles featured at CES. Authors will start speaking at 10 am today, January 8, on the CTA Stage and will continue on the half-hour throughout the day and tomorrow with a book signing following each discussion. I am especially looking forward to learning more about all the books featured this year. I hope you’ll join me.

Tuesday, January 8

Mark Mueller-Eberstein & Phil Klein

Blockchain: The Trust Technology for Human Cooperation

CTA Stage: 10 AM

Booth Signing: 10:30-11:30 AM

Blockchain technology is as fundamental as the Internet and the invention of governance and documentation of property. Learn the implications of being able to agree with certainty, of systems of trust where transactions are visible, and where people, organizations and governance can be more successful and maintain accountability

Heidi Forbes Öste, Ph.D.

Digital Self Mastery Across Generations: How to Master Your Relationship with Technology to Amplify Productivity and Connection in the Digital Era

CTA Stage: 1 PM

Booth Signing: 1:30-2:30 PM

Dr. Forbes Oste is a behavioral scientist, author of best-selling Digital Self Mastery series and Executive Producer of Evolving Digital Self podcast. Her groundbreaking work provides a unique perspective on the how to survive and thrive in the digital era, integrating behavior science, wellbeing, and system thinking. She is a passionate advocate for digital wellbeing as a key element for future proofing human and organization systems.

Frances West

Authentic Inclusion™ Drives Disruptive Innovation

CTA Stage: 2 PM

Booth Signing: 2:30-3:30 PM

In this essential blueprint, Frances reveals how putting humans first—and building inclusion into business strategies, technological infrastructure, and organizational processes—can enable companies to bring principle, purpose, and profit into a state of harmonious alignment for sustainable talent acquisition, market expansion, and business differentiation.

Byron Reese

The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers and the Future of Humanity

CTA Stage: 3:30 PM

Booth Signing: 4-5 PM

“You don’t have to have all the answers — even the experts don’t agree. But The Fourth Age successfully forces us to face just how thorny those questions are…entertaining and engaging…” – The New York Times. Futurist and GigaOm CEO, Byron Reese, offers fascinating insight into AI, robotics, and their extraordinary implications for our species.

Wednesday, January 9

Gary Shapiro

Ninja Future

CTA Stage: 10:00-10:30 AM

Booth Signings:

Tuesday, January 8

11:45 AM-12:45 PM

Thursday, January 10

Booth Signing: 10:30-11:30 AM

Friday, January 11

Booth Signing: 10-11 AM

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, casts his eye toward the future, charting how the innovative technologies of today will transform not only the way business is done but society itself—and how we can use them to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world

Charlie Fink

Charlie Fink’s Metaverse: An AR Enabled Guide to AR & VR

CTA Stage: 11 AM

Booth Signing: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Charlie Fink, who covers XR for Forbes, brings thirty-five years of experience as an entertainment and technology executive to what he calls “the greatest business and technology story of our time.” Fink has created a guide to emerging VR & AR that is engaging to professionals, accessible to non-technical readers, and relentlessly entertaining to everyone. The book features original character animation, presented through a free app, “Fink Metaverse,” available in the App Store and Google Play.

Kristen Gallerneaux

High Static, Dead Lines

CTA Stage: 1 PM

Booth Signing: 1:30-2:30 PM

In High Static, Dead Lines, media historian and artist Kristen Gallerneaux weaves a literary mix tape that explores the entwined boundaries between sound, material culture, landscape, and esoteric belief. Essays and fictocritical interludes are arranged to evoke a network of ley lines for the “sonic spectre” to travel through—a hypothetical presence that manifests itself as an invisible layer of noise alongside the conventional histories of technological artifacts.

Kate O’Neill

Tech Humanist: How You Can Make Technology Better for Business and Better for Humans

CTA Stage: 3:30 PM

Booth Signing: 4-5 PM

O’Neill defines a new model of business leader — the “tech humanist” — as developing honest assessments of organizational goals that move far beyond traditional P&L statements, and peer deeper into the consequences of everyday human experience design within our increasingly tech-driven culture.

Thursday, January 10

John Chambers & Diane Brady

Connecting the Dots

CTA Stage: 11:30 AM

Booth Signing: 12:00-1:00 PM

In Connecting the Dots, former Chairman and CEO of Cisco, John Chambers, shares his unique strategies for winning in a digital world. From his early lessons and struggles with dyslexia in West Virginia to his bold bets and battles with some of the biggest names in tech, Chambers gives readers a playbook on how to act before the market shifts, tap customers for strategy, partner for growth, build teams, and disrupt themselves.

Scott Brown

(C)lean Messaging

CTA Stage: 12:30 PM

Booth Signing: 1-2 PM

Scott Brown is an 8x startup founder and coveted messaging coach to founders around the world. He has now released his framework that allows anyone to sell their idea to investors, customers, and the media using (C)lean Messaging.

