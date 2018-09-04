Every organization today has strategies in place for managing toward DX. They differ and are implemented w/ varying intensity, but any business leader at the helm of their organization’s digital transformation must consider two core metrics for any hope of achieving their end goal:

Productivity of the assets: how do leaders raise the return on the organization’s assets—the purchased tools and solutions in use across the company? And,

Productivity of the people: how do leaders drive bigger revenues through the contributions of individual employees?

By focusing on these metrics, leaders are honing in on the foundation of their organization, taking a bottoms-up approach to its digital transformation. This is a very real, effective strategy for organizations looking to make measurable progress on their DX journeys.

