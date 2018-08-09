Voices in AI – Episode 62: A Conversation with Atif Kureishy

Advertisement

About this Episode

Episode 62 of Voices in AI features host Byron Reese and Atif Kureishy discussing AI, deep learning, and the practical examples and implications in the business market and beyond. Atif Kureishy is the Global VP of Emerging Practices at Think Big, a Teradata company. He also has a B.S. in physics and math from the University of Maryland as well as an MS in distributive computing from Johns Hopkins University.

Transcript Excerpt

Byron Reese: This is Voices in AI, brought to you by GigaOm, I’m Byron Reese. Today my guest is Atif Kureishy. He is the Global VP of Emerging Practices, which is AI and deep learning at Think Big, a Teradata company. He holds a BS in Physics and Math from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and an MS in distributive computing from the Johns Hopkins University. Welcome to the show Atif.

Atif Kureishy: Welcome, thank you, appreciate it.

So I always like to start off by just asking you to define artificial intelligence.

Yeah, definitely an important definition, one that unfortunately is overused and stretched in many different ways. Here at Think Big we actually have a very specific definition within the enterprise. But before I give that, for me in particular, when I think of intelligence, that conjures up the ability to understand, the ability to reason, the ability to learn, and we usually equate that to biological systems, or living entities, and now with the rise of probably more appropriate machine intelligence, we’re applying the term ‘artificial’ to it, and the rational is probably because machines aren’t living and they’re not biological systems.

So with that, the way we’ve defined AI in particular is: leveraging machine and deep learning to drive towards a specific business outcome. And it’s about giving leverage for human workers, to enable higher degrees of assistance and higher degrees of automation. And when we define AI in that way, we actually give it three characteristics. Those three characteristics are: the ability to sense and learn, and so that’s being able to understand massive amounts to data and demonstrate continuous learning, and detecting patterns and signals within the noise, if you will. And the second is being able to reason and infer, and that is driving intuition and inference with increasing accuracy again to maximize a business outcome or a business decision. And then ultimately it’s about deciding and acting, so actioning or automating a decision based on everything that’s understood, to drive towards more informed activities that are based on corporate intelligence. So that’s kind of how we view AI in particular.

Well I applaud you for having given it so much thought, and there’s a lot there to unpack. You talked about intelligence being about understanding and reasoning and learning, and that was even in your three areas. Do you believe machines can reason?

You know, over time, we’re going to start to apply algorithms and specific models to the concept of reasoning, and so the ability to understand, the ability to learn, are things that we’re going to express in mathematical terms no doubt. Does it give it human lifelike characteristics? That’s still something to be determined.

Well I don’t mean to be difficult with the definition because, as you point out, most people aren’t particularly rigorous when it comes to it. But if it’s to drive an outcome, take a cat food dish that refills itself when it’s low, it can sense, it can reason that it should put more food in, and then it can act and release a mechanism that refills the food dish, is that AI, in your understanding, and if not why isn’t that AI?

Yeah, I mean I think in some sense it checks a lot of the boxes, but the reality is, being able to adapt and understand what’s occurring, for instance if that cat is coming out during certain times of the day ensuring that meals are prepared in the right way and that they don’t sit out and become stale or become spoiled in any way, and that is signs of a more intelligent type of capability that is learning the behaviors and anticipating how best to respond given a specific outcome it’s driving towards.

Got you. So now, to take that definition, your company is Think Big. What do you think big about? What is Think Big and what do you do?

So looking back in history a little bit, Think Big was actually an acquisition that Teradata had done several years ago, in the big data space, and particularly around open source and consulting. And over time, Teradata had made several acquisitions and now we’ve unified all of those various acquisitions into a unified group, called Think Big Analytics. And so what we’re particularly focused on is how do we drive business outcomes using advanced analytics and data science. And we do that through a blend of approaches and techniques and technology frankly.

