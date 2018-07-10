Voices in AI – Episode 57: A Conversation with Akshay Sabhikhi

Advertisement

Episode 57 of Voices in AI features host Byron Reese and Akshay Sabhikhi talking about how AI augments and informs human intelligence. Akshay Sabhikhi is the CEO and Co-founder of CognitiveScale. He’s got more than 18 years of entrepreneurial leadership, product development and management experience with growth stage venture backed companies and high growth software divisions within Fortune 50 companies. He was a global leader for Smarter Care at IBM, and he successfully led and managed the acquisition of Cúram Software to establish IBM’s leadership at the intersection of social programs and healthcare. He has a BS and MS in electrical and computer engineering from UT at Austin and an MBA from the Acton School of Entrepreneurship.

Byron Reese: This is Voices in AI brought to you by GigaOm, I’m Byron Reese. Today my guest is Akshay Sabhikhi. He is the CEO and Co-founder of CognitiveScale. He’s got more than 18 years of entrepreneurial leadership, product development and management experience with growth stage venture backed companies and high growth software divisions within Fortune 50 companies. He was a global leader for Smarter Care at IBM, and he successfully led and managed the acquisition of Cúram Software to establish IBM’s leadership at the intersection of social programs and healthcare. He has a BS and MS in electrical and computer engineering from UT at Austin and an MBA from the Acton School of Entrepreneurship. Welcome to the show, Akshay.

Akhay Sabhikhi: Thank you Byron, great to be here.

Why is artificial intelligence working so well now? I mean like, my gosh, what has changed in the last 5-10 years?

You know, the big difference is everyone knows artificial intelligence has been around for decades, but the big difference this time as I’d like to say, is there’s a whole supporting cast of characters that’s making AI really come into its own. And it all starts firstly with the fact that it’s delivering real value to clients, so let’s dig into that.

Firstly, data is a field for AI and we all know with the amount of information we’re surrounded with, we certainly hear about big data all over the place, and you know, it’s the amount and the volume of the information, but it’s also systems that are able to interpret that information. So the type of information I’m talking about is not just your classic databases, nice neatly packaged structured information; it is highly unstructured and messy information that includes, you know, audio, video, certainly different formats of text, images, right? And our ability to really bring that data and reason over that data is a huge difference.

We talk about a second big supporting cost or supporting character here is the prominence of social, and I say social because this is the amount of data that’s available through social media, where we can in real time see consumers and how they behave, or whether it is mobile, and the fact that you have devices now in the hands of every consumer, and so you have touch points where insights can be pushed out. Those are the different, I guess supporting costs that are now there which didn’t exist before, and that’s one of the biggest changes with the prominence and true, sort of, value people are seeing with AI.

And so give us some examples, I mean you’re at the forefront of this with CognitiveScale. What are some of the things that you see that are working that wouldn’t have worked 5-10 years ago?

Well, so let’s take some examples. So, we use an analogy which is, we all sort have used WAZE as an application to get from point A to point B, right? When you look at WAZE, it’s a great consumer tool that tells you exactly what’s ahead of you: cop, traffic, debris on the road and so on, and it guides you through your journey right? Well if you look at applying a WAZE-like analogy to the enterprise where you have a patient, and I’ll use a patient as an example because that’s how we started the company. You’re largely unmanaged, all you do is you show up to your appointments, you get prescriptions, you’re told about your health condition, but then once you leave that appointment, you’re pretty much on your own right? But think about everything that’s happening around you, think about social determinants, for example, the city you live in, whether you live in the suburbs or you live in downtown, the weather patterns, the air quality, such as the pollen counts for example, or allergens that affect you or whether it is a specific zip code within the city that tells us about the food choices that exist around me.

There’s a lot of determinants that go well beyond your pure sort of structured information that comes from an electronic medical record. If you bring all of those pieces of data together, an AI system is able to look at that information and the biggest difference here being in the context of the consumer, in this case, the patient, and surface unique insights to them, but it doesn’t stop right there. What an AI system does is, it takes it a step or two further by saying, “I’m going to push insights based on what I’ve learned from data that surrounds you, and hopefully it makes sense to you. And I will give you the mechanisms to provide a thumbs up/thumbs down or specific feedback that I can then incorporate back into a system to learn from it. So that’s a real life example of an AI system that we’ve stood up for many of our clients using various kinds of structured and unstructured information to be brought together.

Byron explores issues around artificial intelligence and conscious computers in his new book The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers, and the Future of Humanity.