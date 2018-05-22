Voices in AI – Episode 43: A Conversation with Markus Noga

Advertisement

In this episode, Byron and Markus discuss machine learning and automation.

Byron Reese: This is Voices In AI brought to you by GigaOm, I’m Byron Reese. Today, my guest is Marcus Noga. He’s the VP of Machine Learning over at SAP. He holds a Ph.D.in computer science from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and prior to that spent seven years over at Booz Allen Hamilton working on helping businesses adopt and transform their businesses through IT. Welcome to the show Markus.

Markus Noga: Thank you Byron and it’s a pleasure to be here today.

Let’s start off with a question I have yet to have two people answer the same way. What is artificial intelligence?

That’s a great one, and it’s sure something that few people can agree on. I think the textbook definition mostly defines that by analogy with human intelligence, and human intelligence is also notoriously tricky and hard to define. I define human intelligence as the ability to deal with the unknown and bring structure to the unstructured, and answer novel questions in a surprisingly resourceful and mindful way. Artificial intelligence in itself is the thing, rather more playfully, that is always three to five years out of reach. We love to focus on what can be done today—what we call machine learning and deep learning—that can draw a tremendous value for businesses and for individuals already today.

But, in what sense is it artificial? Is it artificial intelligence in the way artificial turf? Is it really turf, it just looks like it? Or is it just artificial in the sense that we made it? Or put another way, is artificial intelligence actually intelligent? Or does is it just behave intelligently?