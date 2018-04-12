Advertisement

In this episode, Byron and Jem discuss machine learning, privacy, ethics, and Moore’s law.

Byron Reese: Hello, this is “Voices in AI,” brought to you by GigaOm, I am Byron Reese. Today my guest is Jem Davies, he is a VP and a Fellow and the GM of the Machine Learning Group at ARM. ARM, as you know, makes processors. They have, in fact, 90–95% of the share in mobile devices. I think they’ve shipped something like 125 billion processors. They’re shipping 20 billion a year, which means you, listener, probably bought three or four or five of them this year alone. With that in mind, we’re very proud to have Jem here. Welcome to the show, Jem.

Jem Davies: Thank you very much indeed. Thanks for asking me on.

Tell me, if I did buy four or five of your processors, where are they all? Mobile devices I mentioned. Are they in my cell phone, my clock radio? Are they in my smart light bulb? Where in the world have you secreted them?