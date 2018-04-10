Advertisement

In this episode, Byron and Rand discuss intelligence, AGI, consciousness and more.

- 0 : 00 0 : 00 0 : 00

Byron Reese: This is “Voices in AI” brought to you by GigaOm, I’m Byron Reese. Today I’m excited our guest is Rand Hindi. He’s an entrepreneur and a data scientist. He’s also the founder and the CEO of Snips. They’re building an AI assistant that protects your privacy. He started coding when he was 10 years old, founded a social network at 14, founded a web agency at 15, and he showed interest in machine learning at 18, and began work on a Ph.D. in bioinformatics at age 21. He’s been elected by MIT Technology Reviewas one of their “35 Innovators Under 35,” and was a “30 Under 30” by Forbes in 2015, is a rising star by the Founders Forum, and he is a member of the French Digital Counsel. Welcome to the show, Rand.

Rand Hindi: Hi Byron. Thanks for having me.

That’s a lot of stuff in your bio. How did you get such an early start with all of this stuff?

Well, to be honest, I think, I don’t have any credit, right? My parents pushed me very young into technology. I used to hack around the house, dismantling everything from televisions, to radios, to try to figure out how these things were working. We had a computer at home when I was a kid and so, at some point, my mom came to me and gave me a coding book, and she’s like, “You should learn how to program the machines, instead of just figuring out how to break it, pretty much.” And from that day, just kept going. I mean you know it’s as if, I was telling you when you were 10, that here’s something that is amazing that you can use as a tool to do anything you ever had in mind.

And so, how old are you now? I would love to work backwards just a little bit.

I’m 32 today.

Okay, you mean you turned 32 today, or you happen to be 32 today?

I’m sorry, I am 32. My birthday is in January.

Okay. When did you first hear about artificial intelligence, and get interested in that?