In this episode Byron and Dennis discuss machine learning.

Byron Reese: This is “Voices in AI,” brought to you by GigaOm. I’m Byron Reese. Today my guest is Dennis Laudick. He is the VP of Marketing of Machine Learning at ARM. ARM is—well, let’s just start off by saying, you certainly have several of their products. They make processors and they have between 90% to 95% market share of mobile devices. They’ve shipped 125 billion processors and are shipping at a rate of about 20 billion a year. That’s what three per person per year. Welcome to the show, Dennis.

Dennis Laudick: Great. Thank you very much. Pleased to be here.

So picking up on that thread, three per person. So, anybody who owns any electronics, they probably have four or five of your chips this year, where would they find those? Like, walk me around the house and office, what all might they be in?

Yeah so we are kind of one of the greatest secrets out in the market at the moment, we’re pervasive, certainly. So, I mean, ARM is responsible for designs of processors so that the CPUs are, ironic to this topic, the brains, as a lot of people call it, that go into the computer chips and that power our devices. So, behind your smartphone, obviously, there is a processor which is doing all of the things that you are seeing as well as a lot in the background. Just looking around you, TVs; I am speaking into a phone now, it probably has a processing chip in the background doing something—those consumer electronic devices, the majority are probably being powered by a processor which was designed by ARM.

We do things that range from tiny sensors and watches and things like that, clear up to much larger-scale processing. So yeah, just looking around, battery-powered devices or powered consumer electronic devices around you in your home or your office, there is a good chance that the majority of those are running a processor designed by ARM, which is quite an exciting place to be.

I can only imagine. What was that movie that was out, the Kingsmanmovie, where once they got their chips in all the devices, they took over the world? So I assume that’s kind of the long term plan.