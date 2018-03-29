Advertisement

In this episode Byron and Carolina discuss computer vision, machine learning, biology and more.

Byron Reese: This is Voices in AI brought to you by Gigaom, I’m Byron Reese. Today our guest is Carolina Galleguillos. She’s an expert in machine learning and computer vision. She did her undergrad work in Chile and has a master’s and PhD in Computer Science from UC San Diego. She’s presently a machine learning engineer at Thumbtack. Welcome to the show.

Carolina Galleguillos: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

So, let’s start at the very beginning with definitions. What exactly is “artificial” about artificial intelligence?

Well, I read somewhere that artificial intelligence is basically trying to make machines think, which is very “sci-fi,” I think, but what I’m trying to say here is we’re trying to automate a lot of different tasks that humans do. We have done that before in the Industrial Revolution, but now we’re trying to do it with computers and with interfaces that look more human-like. We also have robots that also have computers inside. I think that’s more of the artificial part. The intelligence, we’ll see how intelligent these machines will become in time.

Alan Turing asked the question, “Can a machine think?” Do you think a machine can think, or will a machine be able to think?