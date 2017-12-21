How Artificial Intelligence in Medicine is Improving Healthcare (and Business)

The use of AI, or artificial intelligence, in the medical field is an

emerging trend that promises exponential advances in the way we

diagnose and treat a multitude of health conditions. Advances in the

application of medical AI technology are occurring at a lightning pace,

with new developments rendering prior solutions obsolete in a matter

of months.

In this article, we’ll review some of the ways that AI technology is

making the healthcare field more efficient, improving the quality of

care, raising ethical concerns, and offering medical practices a

competitive advantage.

History of AI in Healthcare

As early as 1959, the medical research field has been fascinated with

the potential for the application of artificial intelligence. Early

researchers envisioned a machine that could hold a vast amount of

medical knowledge and possess the ability to provide potential

diagnoses. In the early 1980s, the emerging field of Artificial

Intelligence in Medicine (AIM) was urged on by advancements in the

storage and processing power of digital technology. Research

conducted at Rutgers, Stanford, and MIT paved the way for today’s

extensive use of AI in medicine.

Predictive Diagnoses

The use of AI allows medical teams to create diagnoses based on large

data sets. The various medical tests, and the data generated, can be

extremely complicated and extensive. AI can analyze this data in

seconds and observe statistical, as well as causal, relationships in the

data set. These correlations can be difficult or impossible for human

researchers and health professionals to identify. When the patient’s

medical condition is precarious and requires urgent care, and accurate

diagnoses, AI can provide prompt prediction to aid in the practitioner’s

strategy.

Precision Medicine

Perhaps the most promising benefit of AI is precision, not only in the

sense of making accurate prescriptions, but precision in terms of the

application of suggested medical treatments. AI has the capacity to

utilize the patient’s genetic profile to create recommendations that are

unique to the person’s code. AI systems can store and process an

essentially limitless amount of data on medical conditions, patient

histories, case studies, and pharmaceutical compounds.

Another example of this precision is the use of AI driven robotic surgery

equipment. The Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR), developed by

researchers at the Sheikh Zayed Institute, has been proven more

accurate in performing, and making real-time modifications to, planned

surgical procedures than human surgeons; however, the research cited

the need for human intervention in about 40% of the cases.

AI can also make quick and accurate work of processing medical

imagery. Software can identify almost imperceptible characteristics,

handle the tremendous amount of data generated by digital scanning

technology, and decrease the analysis period from days to minutes.

While this technology may eventually allow the complete automation

and application of medical treatments, it will almost certainly always

require a human element. The precision of AI is the perfect

complement to the personal, analytical, and technical skills of human

medical professionals.

Process Management

For medical practices, AI technology promises greater treatment

capacity, reduced medical liability, labor savings, and improved

customer satisfaction. Artificial intelligence makes sense from an

entrepreneurial stand point, contributing economically to its rapid

development and broad application to many industries. Busy practices

can automate (with supervision) the scheduling, check-in, diagnosis,

and follow-up process, as well as obtaining process-refining feedback

from patients. This technology can improve customer retention by

boosting customer involvement through consistent communication and

speed of service.

Savings on personnel costs and avoiding human error is are a major

factor in the adoption of AI and robotics. Practices can reduce the need

for doctors and nurses to perform routine tasks, and minimize the time

required to perform essential functions. AI equips them with the tools

to provide higher-quality services, and build a differentiating

competitive advantage as a technological leader in their market.

AI and Human Interaction

Should your doctor or nurse be replaced by a life-like simulation driven

by AI?

This is an emerging question the medical field is being forced to address

due to the availability of technology, the promise of reduced labor

costs, enhanced operational efficiency, and the potential reduction of

liability for medical practices.

Modern processing power allows programs to speak and act with a

closely human quality that could reduce the workload on medical staff,

and increase the efficiency of the medical process. Despite the logistical

advantages of this technology, controversy has arisen as to the ethical

considerations and social impact.

The Future of Medicine

When a device or software has no emotions, the empathy factor is

removed. Can we rely on AI to deliver emotionally difficult diagnoses?

What is the value of authentic human interaction in the process? Does

emotion hinder accurate diagnoses and care? Or, does the passion of

medical personnel ensure due diligence and creative thinking?

These questions are subjective at heart, and will be a source of debate

for generations. The use of AI in medicine is entrenched, and certain to

be a leading source of change in the dynamic medical field.

At GrailAI, we are working to compliment all of the great research to

date by using our own unique algorithms to compare data from

wearables, DNA and other sources with symptoms that are predictive

of cancer to find instances in early stages before each are more difficult

to treat. As artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies

evolve, the developers behind each must carefully consider how to be

HiPPA compliant, yet push forward aggressively as helping families to

keep their loved one safe is worth the investment.