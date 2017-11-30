Get the latest strategies in enterprise mobility, security, BYOD, and deployed devices in our 45 minute Twitter chat #MobilityTalk on 12/7 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT together with our partner Samsung Electronics America, as co-hosts Gigaom senior executive analyst Bob Egan and futurist Rita J. King, plus experts from Samsung’s security team talk about top enterprise trends in mobility you need to know.
With questions presented by Gigaom and sponsored by Samsung, the chat will follow along as these industry advisors tackle the answers that enterprise executives can’t do without. There will be some time at the end to take questions from the audience.
Check out the questions to be discussed below, and plan to tune in to Gigaom on Twitter, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.
- How can businesses make sure innovation doesn’t lower productivity?
- Will deployed devices eventually replace BYOD in the enterprise?
- How can CIOs convince their organizations that deployed devices are worthwhile?
- When it comes to deploying devices, what are the biggest struggles in the enterprise?
- What is the role of security in your business today?
- How is security affecting your company’s growth?
- What are the 3 things your business should consider when deploying devices?