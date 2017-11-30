Get the latest strategies in enterprise mobility, security, BYOD, and deployed devices in our 45 minute Twitter chat #MobilityTalk on 12/7 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT together with our partner Samsung Electronics America, as co-hosts Gigaom senior executive analyst Bob Egan and futurist Rita J. King, plus experts from Samsung’s security team talk about top enterprise trends in mobility you need to know.

With questions presented by Gigaom and sponsored by Samsung, the chat will follow along as these industry advisors tackle the answers that enterprise executives can’t do without. There will be some time at the end to take questions from the audience.

Advertisement

Check out the questions to be discussed below, and plan to tune in to Gigaom on Twitter, December 7th, 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.