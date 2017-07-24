Update on the AI Minute

The AI Minute is our daily podcast about AI. It was designed originally to be a minute (or so) of the latest news in AI. We received feedback from our audience that they had plenty of news sources, but from Gigaom they expected analysis.

So a few weeks ago, we changed the AI Minute to being a source of analysis about AI. It addresses a wide range of issues, from the difficulties of AI, its limits, how it is (and isn’t) similar to the human brain, whether a machine can “think” or “feel”, the effects of automation on employment, and so forth. The feedback we are now getting suggests that this was a good change and our plans are to continue this way.

Advertisement

All the AI Minutes are published on this site, along with their transcripts. There is also an Alexa skill that you can enable that will make the AI Minute part of your daily flash briefing. In addition, you can get the AI Minute on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or via RSS.

The tech world is always fascinating and exciting, and AI is even more of both. As a topic, it is rife with philosophical implications, right down to the very core of what it means to be human, intelligent, and alive. We hope you will explore these big questions with us in this “little” podcast.