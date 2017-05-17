ITW 2017: Visualization is the Key to Understanding Connectivity

Chicago, ITW 2017: Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2fiber posed an interesting query to those looking to connect locations to data centers and other locations. Edmond asked, “what if you had a crystal ball that could show you all fiber routes?”

For many, the answer to that question is obvious; huge amounts of time could be saved, connectivity would accelerate, prices would drop, and CIOs would jump for joy. While that may be an oversimplification, knowing how, where, when, and why to connect proves critical in today’s world. As businesses move to the cloud, diversify data centers, and build branch offices, affordable and reliable connectivity becomes the crux of success.

What’s more, the flow of data is increasing exponentially, and elements such as latency and bandwidth are becoming ever more important, add to that QoS concerns and it becomes evident that connectivity has evolved into more than joining point A to point B. In essence, connectivity has become the backbone to a business’s nerve center.

Edmond has his own answer to his crystal ball query, one that has resulted in the development of a SaaS platform that does more than just map out fiber, it also gives context to what fiber is all about. In other words, the platform wraps all sorts of meta-data around fiber maps, allowing businesses to make more intelligent decisions about connectivity.

Edmond said “It’s more than just visualizing the physical locations for connectivity, it’s really all about offering a platform that drives efficiency.” That efficiency comes in many forms, Connected2Fiber has processed 220 million addresses in the last 18 months, creating a data set that is unrivaled by any other. That data is quickly becoming the key for connectivity providers, cable companies, rural ILECs, and many others to introduce efficiency into their interconnects and also garner a better understanding of what is happening over their links, as well as a better understanding of utilization.

Edmond added, “Another interesting use case is one of the commercial real estate market, where those managing large properties are now gaining a better perspective of the options tenants have when it comes to connectivity.”

An interesting point one must concede, especially as businesses such as retail and services, have come to rely more and more on technology. Technology that demands reliable connectivity back to cloud services, IoT devices, VoIP systems, and countless other digital use cases. That said, today’s REITs have to explore the connectivity question to remain competitive. After all, no business is going to locate into an office building if they can not connect to their cloud-based services.

With Connected2Fiber, Edmond has proved that information is a good thing to have, especially when attempting to link to services in the world of technology.