Report: Rethinking the enterprise data archive for big data analytics and regulatory compliance

Our library of 1700 research reports is available only to our subscribers. We occasionally release ones for our larger audience to benefit from. This is one such report. If you would like access to our entire library, please subscribe here. Subscribers will have access to our 2017 editorial calendar, archived reports and video coverage from our 2016 and 2017 events.
Advertisement
This research report explores today’s big data archive, in which analytical and compliance solutions are implemented by large organizations for the purpose of:
- Moving large, historical data from tier 1 or tier 2 to cheaper storage for improved efficiency and future scale
- Making data available, usable, and queryable to organizational stakeholders for easy lookups, analysis, and revenue-generating endeavors
- Providing robust data security and data retention capabilities that facilitate regulatory compliance and data governance audits.
To read the full report, click here.