Report: Rethinking the enterprise data archive for big data analytics and regulatory compliance

This research report explores today’s big data archive, in which analytical and compliance solutions are implemented by large organizations for the purpose of:

Moving large, historical data from tier 1 or tier 2 to cheaper storage for improved efficiency and future scale

Making data available, usable, and queryable to organizational stakeholders for easy lookups, analysis, and revenue-generating endeavors

Providing robust data security and data retention capabilities that facilitate regulatory compliance and data governance audits.

