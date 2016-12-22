Report: Big Data and Big Agriculture

Normally, our library of 1700 research reports are available only to our subscribers. Occasionally we release ones for our larger audience to benefit from. This is one such report. If you would like access to our entire library, please subscribe here . Subscribers will have access to our 2017 editorial calendar, archived reports and video coverage from our 2016 and 2017 events.

As the global population increases, weather volatility grows, and fuel prices surge, there will be more incentives to use data and analytics on the farm to increase yields and minimize risks. This report reviews a host of data driven services, which can have a valuable role to play on the farm.