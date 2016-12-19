Baidu’s Andrew Ng to speak at Gigaom AI Now

We are excited to announce that Dr. Andrew Ng will be speaking at Gigaom AI Now in San Francisco in February. He is a towering figure in the AI world. Ng joined Baidu in May 2014 as chief scientist. He is responsible for driving the company’s global AI strategy and infrastructure. He leads Baidu Research in Beijing and Silicon Valley as well as technical teams in the areas of speech, big data and image search. In addition to his role at Baidu, Dr. Ng is an adjunct professor in the computer science department at Stanford University.

Gigaom AI Now is being held on February 15 and 16 at the Presidio’s Golden Gate Club in San Francisco. The focus of the event is how organizations can use AI today to boost ROI. In addition, there is a hands-on workshop at the same venue the day before called “Using AI Now.” Early Bird pricing to both of these events is still available.

Advertisement

You can read more about the event at gigaom.com/ainow/

There are three ticket options:

Please act now, space is limited and prices are going up soon.

Hope to see you there!