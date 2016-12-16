Gigaom Launches “GAIN” AI Startup Challenge

Gigaom will be holding our first annual competition for the AI start-up that delivers the highest ROI to corporate customers. The GAIN competition coincides with the annual conference Gigaom AI Now held in San Francisco, CA, February 15-16th 2017.

AI startups are leading the way for bringing positive impacts of AI to many of the world’s long-term challenges. “Record number of investments are being made in early stage AI start-ups. The competition will identify which new ventures can deliver the highest ROI to businesses today,” explained David Hehman, Gigaom’s Start-up & VC editor.

The competition is open to any AI start-up impacting corporate business functions, from sales and marketing to finance and HR. “The AI products and services being developed by start-ups today will change business forever. We invite all start-ups that can help enterprises increase ROI using AI to enter the competition,” said Byron Reese, Publisher of Gigaom.

The call for GAIN entries is open now. All entries will be reviewed by a panel of VC judges in February. Three to five startups will be selected in February to present their products at the Gigaom AI Now conference. The winner will receive recognition as the Gigaom Leading AI Startup 2017, as well as an investment offer from the VC panel.

Entries are due by January 31, 2017. For more details please contact david@gigaom.com.

This exciting AI Startup challenge will showcase the positive returns possible through the use of AI in corporate problem solving. VCs interested in sponsoring one of the winning start-ups can contact david@gigaom.com for more information.

Call for Start-ups: The entry form can be found here.

The Conference

The one-and-a-half day conference Gigaom AI Now will be held February 15-16, 2017 at the Golden Gate Club, in San Francisco and will focus on how companies are using AI to drive significant ROI across every aspect of business, from administration to product development, sales and marketing, and customer experience.

Hundreds of enterprise executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and decision makers from Fortune 500 companies as well as rising leaders in technology are joining Gigaom’s research customers at the Gigaom AI Now conference. The lineup of speakers includes over 25 industry experts on a variety of enterprise AI solution applications such as cognitive cloud software, workflow automation, virtual assistance, database utilization, legal implications, and several other solution areas to be announced. For more information visit www.gigaom.com/ainow.