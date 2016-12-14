Announcing AI Workshop in San Francisco

We are excited to announce that we are hosting a workshop called “Using AI Now”, on February 14, the day before Gigaom AI Now begins.

As an executive, you are probably trying to make sense of all the possibilities with AI and dizzying array of competing platforms. Join us at “Using AI Now” to learn how to apply AI in your business and what all the various AI tools can do for you today.

In conjunction with the Gigaom AI Now conference, we are holding a special half-day workshop the day before on February 14, 2017 from 1pm-5pm to give executives an opportunity to build real-world AI solutions using the latest technologies from Amazon Echo, IBM Watson, Google, Salesforce Einstein, Microsoft, and open source options. Can you imagine a better way to spend Valentine’s Day?

Leading the event is Chris Mohritz. Chris is a seasoned technologist with several successful startups under his belt. He also has more than 15 years of experience designing, managing, and securing information systems. He is currently focused on deep integration of machine learning into businesses.

Chris will lead sessions on these topics:

Predictive Customer/Lead Engagement – Really powerful use case for AI in operations.This demo highlights some of IBM Watson's most useful APIs (Language Alchemy, Personality Insights). This functionality can also be applied across a range of media: social media, email, and content comments.

Predictive Sales – Learn how to score leads and effectively follow-up using Salesforce Einstein.

Voice Control of IoT Devices – Voice interface combined with AI technology will make the complex queries easier. See business applications for Amazon Echo devices.

Image Recognition – An extremely powerful application for nearly every industry. See Google's current capabilities for facial recognition, emotion recognition, text recognition, damage identification, context awareness.

Be prepared and make the most of your Gigaom AI Now visit by attending this pre-conference workshop.

Space is very limited to keep the workshop highly personal. How can you attend? Two ways:

Register here for $495. Or, for a limited time, we are offering the workshop for free for those who buy a VIP pass to Gigaom AI Now for $3295. The VIP pass includes admission to Gigaom AI Now (Feb 15-16 at the same venue as the workshop), copies of the six AI research reports we are developing, a one-year membership to Gigaom Research, and a ticket to two different VIP dinners. This is over $10,000 in value for just $3295.

Hope to see you in San Francisco.