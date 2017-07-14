Advertisement
Featured
Report
Sector Roadmap: Modern Master Data Management 2017
Research Calendar
Upcoming
Latest
Gigaom AI Minute – July 14
AI Minute
Garry Kasparov and Deep Blue, Ken Jennings and Watson, Lee Sedol and AlphaGo, and games and AI are all topics on today's AI Minute.
Predicting Personality Traits from Content Using IBM Watson
Gigaom AI
Report
Work File Sync-and-Share Narrative
Amazon’s Alexa vs. Google’s Assistant: Same Questions, Different Answers
Gigaom AI
The Future of Business is a Digital Spokesperson — Let’s Build a Preview Using Microsoft’s Bot Framework
Gigaom AI
Advertisement
AI Startups: If You Say You Are Doing AI, Show It
Gigaom AI
Report
Request for Information (RFI) Guide: Moving Analytic Workloads to the Cloud
Advertisement
Review: IBM’s Watson Can Learn a lot from Marchex Speech Analytics
Perfecting Call Processing
How to Predict When You’re Going to Lose a Subscriber
Gigaom AI
Advertisement
DataGravity Brings Behavior-Driven Data Management to Veeam Environments
Protecting Veeam Environments
ITW 2017 – INOC Makes the Argument for the Outsourced NOC
Should you Outsource the NOC?
Advertisement
Events
Webinar
The importance of telematics in an IoT world
Sponsored by Octo Telematics